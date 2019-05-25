Services
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Jerry Derringer
North Fort Myers - Jerry Orville Derringer of North Fort Myers, Florida, 73, passed away May 21, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1945, in Newark, Ohio, to Rose and Joseph Redman. Shortly after his birth his father and twin brother, Terry Ralph, passed away. His mother married James Derringer, who became Jerry's dad. In Newark he began his service to others as a Boy Scout, rising to the level of Eagle Scout and earning his Pro Deo et Patria award, the highest award given by the Association to deserving individuals who manifest an exemplary attitude of love for God and country.

As Jerry went off to Wittenberg University, Vietnam happened and he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served during the Vietnam era rising to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant and continued in the Corps receiving several service awards and medals until retirement. More recently, Jerry worked at the Lee County V.A. Clinic where he assisted his fellow veterans. He has been described as a true Marine, a kind and gentle soul, an awesome friend, an honest man, an example of dignity and strength for others.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and James Derringer.

Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Koenig Derringer, his sister, Candace Derringer of Fort Myers, Florida, his sister, Penny (Paul) Arthur, of Cape Coral, Florida, his brother Jim (Debbie) Derringer, of Mitchell, Indiana, his sons, Jared Derringer and Christopher Derringer, and daughter Ami Derringer O'Keefe, his grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

National Cremation Society in North Fort Myers is assisting the family with burial in Newark Memorial Gardens in Newark, Ohio at a later date.
Published in The News-Press on May 25, 2019
