Jerry R. Kennedy
1941 - 2020
Jerry R Kennedy

Alva - Jerry R. Kennedy, 79, of Alva, passed away on October 31st at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 5th at The Alva Cemetery with Pastor Allarius Russ, officiating. Arrangements are by the Akin-Davis Funeral Home. Jerry was born in Asheboro, North Carolina to Kenneth and Lela Kennedy on August 3, 1941. He married Shirley Jo Kennedy nee Murphy on December 5, 1968 in Alva, Florida. He joined the US Army in 1962 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne, 101st Airborne and 1st Infantry. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Infantry Badge, and Jumpmaster Badge. Jerry is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife Jo, sons Jerry (Brenda) and James (Michelle) Kennedy, sister Jean (Richard) Styles, grandchildren Andy (Sonya), Charles, Amber (Daniel), Tyler, Victoria, Enjolique, Jessica, Alexxis, great-grandchildren Emmily and Abigail.




Published in The News-Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
