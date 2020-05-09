|
Jerry Willis Johnson
Fort Myers - Jerry Willis Johnson, a man of strong character and principles, slipped from the bonds of Earth on April 22, 2020, in his 89th year; he was born on September 11, 1931 in Clermont County, Ohio. Jerry led a life focused on hard work and foresight. As a young man he was "full of spunk", went to military school and later served as a military policeman in the Air Force. Upon leaving the service he followed his parents who had settled in Fort Myers in 1953 where he joined the Fort Myers Police Department. He also joined his father Willis Johnson, and two uncles John Johnson and Worth Johnson, in a commercial and residential painting company, Fort Myers Painting. In 1959, this tight group of entrepreneurs went on to create Flex Bon Paints; a paint specifically formulated for the Florida climate that was eventually purchased by The Sherwin-Williams Company in 2002. Together with his father and brother Samuel Johnson he was a developer and general contractor and was responsible for building many quality homes and commercial structures throughout southwest Florida. Jerry later opened Butterfly Estates of Fort Myers (a tribute to his family) with his wife Gail and his step-son Robert Johnson. Additionally, he was heavily involved in local real estate and other ventures. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Willis Johnson and Golda Johnson. Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Howard Johnson, his brother Samuel V Johnson (and his wife Jackie Johnson), his daughters; Jerrie Sue Ike, Ginger Ann Austin, Cora Jo McKinley, and Linda Lee Phillips (and her husband Kevin Phillips), step-daughter Helen Alspaugh (and her husband John Alspaugh) and step-son Robert Johnson. Jerry is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 greatgreat grandchild, 2 nephews and 1 niece, as well as numerous friends and acquaintances. In view of the current pandemic environment, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to honor the life of a man that made a major impact on the Fort Myers community and all who met him. Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome. com to leave thoughts and memories for his family.
Published in The News-Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020