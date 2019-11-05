|
|
Jessie Jane Beaupre
Jessie passed away peacefully on October 10th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy. She is survived by her husband, John; sister, Jacki; and stepfather, Roy. She also leaves behind her beloved sons, Anthony, James, Michael, Tyler and Andrew. Jessie was born on October 3rd, 1966 in St Cloud, Minnesota. She spent her early years in Minnesota before moving to Florida where she eventually met and married the love of her life, John Beaupre. Jessie is known by many for her long and valiant fight against multiple cancer diagnoses, but her true strength came from her deep love and passionate desire to see her boys become the fine young men that they are today. She was fiercely protective of her sons, but also instilled within them her incredible will, strength, and a strong sense of responsibility. Quick with a smile, rarely at a loss for words, and always putting others needs before hers, she lived her life with a passion that has and will continue to inspire. There will be a memorial service and a celebration of life party, per her wishes, that will coincide with the arrival of her newest grandbaby in February.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019