Jim Riccardi
Jim Riccardi, age 65, passed away following a long battle with kidney and heart disease on his birthday, Nov 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Chris, son, Michael and daughter, Mary Kay Wyatt, both of Akron, Ohio, stepchildren, Jamie Pishney (Heather) in Akron, Ohio and Kelly Pishney (Jim Wilson) in Massillon, Ohio. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, and one great grandchild, sisters, Pam Williams, Peggy Mathis, and Polly Kazmarek, brothers, Tom, Rick, and Joe Riccardi. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Frank Riccardi. He was previously the owner of Riccardi Appliance and The Upper Deck at Portage Lakes. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14 at 10 am at Lakeside Christian Church, 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron, Ohio 44333. Service to follow at 11am. A separate Celebration of Life will be on Dec 15, 2019 at 1 pm at Dano's Lakeside, Portage Lakes, Ohio. Donations can be made to St Vincent-St Mary High School Endowment and reference the Leo and Margaret Walter Scholarship Fund, 15 N Maple St, Akron, Ohio 44303 or to the , Inc, 30 East 33rd St, New York, New York, 100016.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019