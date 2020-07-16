1/1
Jimmy Gene Picard
Jimmy Gene Picard

Ft. Myers - Jimmy Gene Picard, 66, of Ft. Myers, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph. He leaves his husband of 15 years, Michael Perkins, his mother Nelida of Stafford Springs, CT Sisters Barbara Picard of Vernon, CT, Linda (John) Walker of Marlborough, CT, Lori (Ron) Curcurato of Meriden, CT, Betty Angeloni of Ellington, CT, Gloria (Tom) Surber of Langdon, NH, Jennifer (Paul) O'Sullivan of Stafford Springs, CT. Brothers John (Shirley) Picard, of Somers, CT, Lionel Picard of Enfield, CT, a great many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Clementine. Jim was a trailblazer who embraced new technology and mentored others. He left the world a better place through his earnest desire to help those around him. He loved singing, karaoke, travel, family and inventing. He will be greatly missed by his Cypress Woods family as well.

At Jim's request, there will be no service.

Lee County Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Hope Hospice.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
