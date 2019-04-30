|
Jo Eileen Beck Brewer
Ft. Myers - Jo Eileen Beck Brewer, 100, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born November 20, 1918 in Bruceville, Indiana. She was the daughter of Joe and Hallie (Seever) Beck formerly of Pimento Indiana. She leaves her 98 year old sister, Martha Beck Ellis of Carmel, Indiana; Betsy Ellis Bartlett (Steve) of Westfield, Indiana; and a cousin Jo Wagner of Ft Myers, Florida. Her husband Lawrence and; a son, Larry Joe; her parents and a nephew, Fred Ellis preceded her in death.
Jo Eileen was a longtime resident of the Terre Haute area. She graduated from Pimento High School in 1936. She loved playing the piano and being in the school orchestra. She was active in sports, being a cheerleader for the basketball team for her four years in high school. After high school she attended Business School in Terre Haute, Indiana.
In 1936 she married Lawrence Norman Brewer. Lawrence and Jo Eileen were very active members of Oregon Baptist Church and the Pimento Masonic Lodge. Horses were her avocation. They enjoyed showing horses at local horse shows in the 1950's.
In 1946 a son was born to this union, Lawrence Norman Brewer, Jr. knows as "Larry Joe" Brewer. He graduated from Wiley High School in 1964 and then went on to study at Indiana University. Unfortunately, in December of his freshman year Larry Joe did not survive an auto accident in Terre Haute.
After this tragic event Lawrence and Jo Eileen moved with Ford Motor Truck Sales to St. Louis, MO, Seattle, WA, and San Jose, CA. They decided to retire to the Ft Myers/Cape Coral, Florida area in 1978.
Visitation and funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Samaritian Funeral Home in Terre Haute Indiana at 1pm. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Indiana.
