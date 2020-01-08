|
Joan Dedovich
Cape Coral - Joan Eleanor Dedovich, 82, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 with her family by her side in Cape Coral, Fl. She was born on June 13, 1937 in Manhattan, NY to John and Eleanor McLoughlin. Joan married her longtime friend and love, Michael Christopher Dedovich, in 1960 (who preceded her in death in 2004). They raised their children in Saugerties NY where she was active in the church and enjoyed teaching art classes at St. Mary of the Snow Catholic Elementary School. After working in management for Sears, Joan retired to Cape Coral where she was active in many local clubs and weekly card groups.
She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Joan was warm and generous, always had a smile on her face, loved to laugh, travel, paint and dote on her children and grandchildren. She lived a happy and full life and will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her five children, Melissa (Samuel) of Southampton, NY, Christopher (Eleni) and Brian, both of Kingston, NY, Michael John (Marina) of Germany, Julie Ann (Richard) of Cape Coral, FL and eight grandchildren, Samantha, Christian, Michael John Jr., Andrew, Selina, Angelo, Cole and Cenise.
She was also predeceased by her sisters Eleanor Puccio, Margaret O'Meara, Ann Marie Upton and her brother John McLoughlin.
Viewing will be held this Friday, January 10th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Fuller Metz Funeral Home 3740 Del Prado Blvd. S. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm Saturday, January 11th at St. Andrew Church 2628 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020