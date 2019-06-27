|
|
Joan Glaser
Ft. Myers - Joan Glaser, 91, of Ft. Myers, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. She was born in Buffalo New York in 1927 and moved to Ft. Myers in 1973. She was married to Bernard Glaser, the love of her life, for 64 years. Bernie passed away in 2010. She was a loving mother to her 3 children, Charlie, Michele and Kevin, who gave her 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband in the Sarasota National Veteran's Cemetery, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00AM.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice in Lehigh or the Community Free Synagogue in Ft. Myers. Keep on dancing Joan!
Published in The News-Press from June 27 to June 28, 2019