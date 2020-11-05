1/2
Joan L. Berecz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan L. Berecz

1938-2020 Our merciful God granted Joan her last wish … "to die peacefully at home." She died yesterday, November 3rd after suffering through a long series of health issues. Her husband … friend, lover, and life partner of 67 years …Vic was at her side, as were her son Steve and his wife Illya. She was very pleased to have wonderful visits in the last week of her life with her daughter Kim and her sister Janet and be able to say goodbye to them.

Joan Margaret Marion Luhrs Berecz, of Fort Myers Beach, FL and Fairfield, CT, was born in Brooklyn, NY to German immigrants, John and Mathilde Luhrs. Her family moved to Norwalk, CT in 1953 when her father became proprietor of the Silvermine Market in New Canaan. Joan graduated from Norwalk High School in the Class of 1956. She attended Valparaiso University and received her B.S. in Nursing from Columbia University. She was a Registered Nurse with licenses to practice in New York, Colorado, and Connecticut.

Early in Joan's nursing career, she specialized in pediatrics and participated in the opening of the teen unit at Denver Children's Hospital. She also was employed in school and public health nursing in Norwalk and New Canaan. The latter part of her nursing career was in geriatric facilities in the Fairfield area, including a stint as Assistant Director of Nursing at a large Bridgeport nursing home. She was much loved by the aides (CNAs) that worked for her because she never asked them to do anything she wouldn't pitch-in and do herself if needed.

Later she was employed as a tax-preparer including a year as office manager for H&R Block in East Hartford. After relocating to Florida, Joan worked for 20 years as a volunteer with the AARP Tax-Aide program as a tax preparer, quality control specialist and site manager in the Fort Myers Beach area.

While her children were in school, Joan did considerable volunteer work with the PTA and Band Parents organizations of Osborne Hill School, Fairfield Woods JHS, and Andrew Warde HS, and also with the Scouts and the Lake Hills Association. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Fairfield and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fort Myers Beach where she was active in the WELCA groups of both, as well as the Altar Guild and other organizations.

Joan very much enjoyed her years as a nurse and as a mother. But, in recent years she freely admitted that the greatest joy of her life was being a part of the growing-up process of her five grandchildren provided by Steve and Illya and Kim and her husband Tony. For years Joan was afraid she'd have to make-do with just a grand-dog. She was thrilled when the three boys … Jake, Ryan, and Marc … came along in fairly rapid succession. She was overjoyed to finally be able to shop on the pink side of Carter's after the twin girls … Casey and Sydney … were born. She was an exceptional Oma to five exceptional kids, who are now delightful teens.

The family wishes to thank the staff, especially the nurses, of the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, and the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice for their excellent care over the last several months. And, we particularly want to thank Evelyne M, who was Joan's extraordinary caregiver during her last weeks of life.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will be planned for a later date. Charitable donations in memory of Joan would be much appreciated. She suggested the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers, FL and/or Operation Hope in Fairfield, CT.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved