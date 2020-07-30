Joan Marie Baugher



Fort Myers - Joan Marie (Hosbein) Baugher, loving mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law and friend, died peacefully on Friday, July 24th, surrounded by her family. She was 73.



Born in 1947, Joan grew up in St. Joseph, Michigan, and has lived in Fort Myers, Florida for over 50 years.



Joan was preceded in death by her mother Eleanor, father, Aloyisus and son, Mark. She is survived by her sons, Brian and David Baugher, granddaughters, Alexandra and Lily Baugher, siblings Jeanette Gabhard, James Hosbein and daughter-in-law Anne Baugher.



Joan was a founding member of the Church of the Resurrection in Fort Myers, Florida. She took great comfort in her Catholic faith.



Her granddaughters were her joy; she was a very proud "Grammie".



Visitors to Captiva Island will always remember being welcomed to the island by the colorful floats flying gaily outside of Beach Stuff, the family owned store that she loved.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, Florida. Guests are required to wear masks.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in memory of Joan.









