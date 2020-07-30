1/1
Joan Marie Baugher
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie Baugher

Fort Myers - Joan Marie (Hosbein) Baugher, loving mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law and friend, died peacefully on Friday, July 24th, surrounded by her family. She was 73.

Born in 1947, Joan grew up in St. Joseph, Michigan, and has lived in Fort Myers, Florida for over 50 years.

Joan was preceded in death by her mother Eleanor, father, Aloyisus and son, Mark. She is survived by her sons, Brian and David Baugher, granddaughters, Alexandra and Lily Baugher, siblings Jeanette Gabhard, James Hosbein and daughter-in-law Anne Baugher.

Joan was a founding member of the Church of the Resurrection in Fort Myers, Florida. She took great comfort in her Catholic faith.

Her granddaughters were her joy; she was a very proud "Grammie".

Visitors to Captiva Island will always remember being welcomed to the island by the colorful floats flying gaily outside of Beach Stuff, the family owned store that she loved.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, Florida. Guests are required to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in memory of Joan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
2394814341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Joan. She was such a kind and talented person. Years ago, when we first met, we exchanged gifts. She gave me a little book called "8,789 Words of Wisdom". I always keep it next to my bed and think of her when I read it. She made a difference. My thoughts and prayers to Brian, Anne and family.
Wanda Getz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved