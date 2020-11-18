Joan Marie HermannsCape Coral - Joan Marie Hermanns, 85, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Joan was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin to Irvin and Marcella Huberty. Joan moved to Florida in 1992 with her husband of 61 years, Martin. Joan was very loving and caring. She loved to help others. Joan enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and was very active in The German American Social Club. She was a member of G.A.L.S , an auxiliary group of GASC providing arts and crafts for fund raisers. She volunteered for The Red Cross, Cape Coral Caring Center and Cape Coral Hospital.Left behind to cherish Joan's memory are her husband Martin, her children Kathy Garthwaite (Dennis), Jeffrey Hermanns (Pam) and Tom Hermanns (Audra) and her sister Mary Joslin. Joan is also survived by 8 grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church,2628 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, FL 33904.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to, Cape Coral Caring Center.