Joan Marie Paradise
Ft. Myers - The life of Joan Marie Paradise (d. May 23rd, 2019) ended after a fight with ovarian cancer. She was born on December 28, 1956 in Niagara Falls, NY. She held positions in Washington DC, Boston, and Cleveland. She lived in Fort Myers for 30 years before moving back to Lewiston, NY. Joan loved theater, music, movies, a good book and had an overall zest for life. She will be remembered by her children John and Juliann Gavin, family and friends. Donations in her memory may be made St. Francis Xavier School 239.334.7707 or Bishop Verot HS 239.274.6700.
Published in The News-Press on June 2, 2019