1/1
JoAnn Fosselman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Fosselman

JoAnn Fosselman, age 84, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Donald W. Fosselman. In 1990 Don and JoAnn moved to Ft. Myers, Florida until March, 2020 when they returned to Columbus. After moving to Ft. Myers, JoAnn became a very involved member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and led the prayer team. JoAnn later became a Charter member of the New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM at Church of the Messiah United Methodist in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House/ OhioHealth Hospice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Church of the Messiah United Methodist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved