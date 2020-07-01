JoAnn Fosselman
JoAnn Fosselman, age 84, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Donald W. Fosselman. In 1990 Don and JoAnn moved to Ft. Myers, Florida until March, 2020 when they returned to Columbus. After moving to Ft. Myers, JoAnn became a very involved member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and led the prayer team. JoAnn later became a Charter member of the New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM at Church of the Messiah United Methodist in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House/ OhioHealth Hospice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.