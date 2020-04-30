|
|
Joanne Irene McNamara
Joanne Irene McNamara passed away peacefully on the evening of March 19, 2020.
She was born on June 7, 1936 to Arlene and Louis Daigle and grew up in North Conway New Hampshire. Her youth was spent riding neighbors horses bareback through farmland, playing softball and mastering the nearby slopes of Mt Cranmore with the ski patrol.
After graduating high school Joanne moved to Boston where she put herself through Burdett College. Upon graduating, she worked for Raytheon, eventually meeting her husband John H McNamara at a Valentines Day party and was engaged to be married shortly after. The pair were married for nearly 54 years until John's passing in 2016.
She lived in Watertown and Weston Massachusetts with her family until 1995 and then retired to Florida where she resided in Fiddlesticks golf community in Ft Myers.
Joanne valued this special community and the dear friends she made there. She spent 25 years surrounded by those beloved friends and family that she truly cherished. She spent these years golfing and traveling to bucket list destinations like Switzerland, Ireland, Scotland, Alaska and Hawaii.
She was a faithful parishioner at St John the 23rd Catholic Church.
Jo Jo was a spirited swing dancer, a competitive tennis enthusiast, true friend and adored mother. Her scrappy, effervescent spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her brothers Bobby and Louis, her children Susan, John and Kara and her four grandchildren Maddie, Jack, Finn and Remedy.
A memorial is being planned for a future date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Joanne's name to Healthpark Hope Hospice 9470 Healthpark Circle Ft Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020