Services
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Mishler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Mishler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne M. Mishler Obituary
Joanne M. Mishler

Fort Myers - Joanne Mishler, 96, of Fort Myers, FL (previously from Akron, OH) passed away quietly at Hope Hospice at Shell Point on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She is survived by her son Bob (Diane) McDonough of Hillsboro, OH, daughters Linda (Jim) Hickman of Las Vegas, NV, and Kathy (Thom) Grove of Fort Myers, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She lived a long full life, enjoyed her family, friends, and many adventures. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice.org.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now