Joanne M. Mishler
Fort Myers - Joanne Mishler, 96, of Fort Myers, FL (previously from Akron, OH) passed away quietly at Hope Hospice at Shell Point on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She is survived by her son Bob (Diane) McDonough of Hillsboro, OH, daughters Linda (Jim) Hickman of Las Vegas, NV, and Kathy (Thom) Grove of Fort Myers, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She lived a long full life, enjoyed her family, friends, and many adventures. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice.org.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 31, 2019