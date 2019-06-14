Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
JOHN A. JACKSON

Ft Myers - On June 8, 2019, John Arlin Jackson, Sr. loving father, grandfather, and uncle passed away at the at age of 84 years. John will always be remembered by his family, daughter, Nancy (John) and sons, Jody (Tammy) and John Jr. He was loved greatly by his grandchildren, Adriana, Jackilyn, Evelyn, Alexander, Tyler, Asiyah and Penelope. He will be sadly missed by his multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was predeceased by his mother, Cora and father, John and sisters, Jewel and Olsey.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 at 1230pm followed by the funeral service at 1pm. For Information call 239-334-4880.
Download Now