1941 - 2020
Ft Myers - John Andrew Shirey (Johnny) 78, of Fort Myers, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. He passed in Lake Wales, Florida. Johhny was a native Floridian born in Miami, Florida on June 22, 1941 to parents John Ernest and Ruby Griswell Shirey. He graduated from North Miami High in 1959.

Johnny was a US Veteran after serving in the Army in Vietnam. His professional career included Building Contractor, Brickmason Contractor, Shrimper, Cable Splicer Technician, and Owner at Riverland Nursery.

Johhny loved life, loved people and he always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed freshwater fishing at his lakehouse, traveling (including a trip around the world), football, landscaping, reading, racing, motorcycle riding, and talking on any subject. Johnny was considered by all who knew him an intelligent man with unending stories. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Marjorine Watson and his two sons Richie Shirey and Shane Shirey from his predeceased wife MaryBeth Shirey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Charity, Drew, Charlie, Amanada, Ashley, Codi, Tristen, Marley, Taylor, and Chance. Johnny is predeceased by daughter, Kim Owen, grandchild, Yantz Shirey and siblings Walter Shirey, Shirley Sherwood and Rita Lanier. He is also survived by stepchildren, Kim, Lisa, Ken, Scott and 6 step-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to the or in Johnny's name.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
