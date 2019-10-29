|
|
John Carter Sheppard
Fort Myers Beach - John Carter Sheppard, 64 of Fort Myers Beach, FL, formerly of Millersport, OH, passed away on October 23, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. John fought his disease with dignity and a positive attitude and was a source of strength to his family and friends, even as his health declined. John was predeceased by his loving mother Juanita Sheppard in 2002.
John is survived by family that will miss him terribly, including his wife Gail Sheppard, his father Reason Sheppard, his brother Robert Sheppard, his sister and brother-in-law Teresa (Brian) Londergan. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Iris Slone and his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law Sean (Kellie) Eveland, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. John will be missed by all who knew him, especially his oldest and closest friends Ron Landis and John Smith, and also by his dog, Oscar.
John was a 1973 graduate of London (Ohio) high school. He had a long and rewarding career in Columbus, Ohio in construction equipment leasing and a then a second career in car sales in Naples, Florida. John always put the needs of others first. John enjoyed working on cars and motorcycle rides through the countryside with Gail. He especially liked cheeseburgers, the OSU Buckeyes, being outdoors and working with his hands. John always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. May he rest in peace!
Arrangements handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Fort Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019