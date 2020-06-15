John Chamberlin



John Chamberlin formerly of N.J. and S.C. met his Lord June 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1936 in Crisfield, Md. Upon graduation from Drexel as a Civil Engineer, he went to work for Public Service Utility in Newark, N.J. where he retired as Manager of an Electric Plant. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army in Italy. While living in South Plainfield, he served as a Councilman. He enjoyed sailing catamarans and model sailboats. He was a talented photographer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda. Survivors include his wife, Karen, daughter, Elaine Albertocki and husband George, his son, Scott , granddaughters, Christina and Katie. Burial will be at Sarasota Military Cemetery at a later date followed by a Memorial Service at Shell Point. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse.









