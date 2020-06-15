John Chamberlin
John Chamberlin formerly of N.J. and S.C. met his Lord June 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1936 in Crisfield, Md. Upon graduation from Drexel as a Civil Engineer, he went to work for Public Service Utility in Newark, N.J. where he retired as Manager of an Electric Plant. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army in Italy. While living in South Plainfield, he served as a Councilman. He enjoyed sailing catamarans and model sailboats. He was a talented photographer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda. Survivors include his wife, Karen, daughter, Elaine Albertocki and husband George, his son, Scott , granddaughters, Christina and Katie. Burial will be at Sarasota Military Cemetery at a later date followed by a Memorial Service at Shell Point. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse.
John Chamberlin formerly of N.J. and S.C. met his Lord June 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1936 in Crisfield, Md. Upon graduation from Drexel as a Civil Engineer, he went to work for Public Service Utility in Newark, N.J. where he retired as Manager of an Electric Plant. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army in Italy. While living in South Plainfield, he served as a Councilman. He enjoyed sailing catamarans and model sailboats. He was a talented photographer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda. Survivors include his wife, Karen, daughter, Elaine Albertocki and husband George, his son, Scott , granddaughters, Christina and Katie. Burial will be at Sarasota Military Cemetery at a later date followed by a Memorial Service at Shell Point. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.