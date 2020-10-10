1/1
John Charles MacIlwaine
John Charles MacIlwaine

Fort Myers - (12/17/1938 - 10/9/2020)

John C. MacIlwaine passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 9, 2020, at Shell Point in Fort Myers, FL.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Paula MacIlwaine; his children, Stacey Corcoran, Wendy Bendersky, and John H. MacIlwaine; Stacey's husband Phil Corcoran and their children, Delaney, Cameron and Grady; Wendy's husband Lee Bendersky and their children, Abby and Isabelle; John's wife Vanessa MacIlwaine and their children, Samantha, Natalie, Patrick, Jessica, Courtney and Grayson; his sister Patricia Kennelly and husband Robert; his brother-in-law, Jerry Sanders and wife Diana, and sister-in-law, Judy Selby and partner Reid. John was also a beloved uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise MacIlwaine.

A virtual memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to: Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH, 45404, or your local Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
