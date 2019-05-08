Services
John Grey
John E. Grey, Sr.

Fort Myers - John E. Grey, 74, long time Fort Myers resident passed away Sunday May 5th.

John was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1966. He later became a career Fire Fighter in Ferndale, Michigan and continued his career in Cape Coral, Florida until his retirement.

A devoted husband to Bertha Wiggins Grey. John also leaves behind 2 sisters & a brother, Margie Van Cleave, Linda Baldiga & Eddie Grey, his 2 sons John E. Grey & Douglas S. Grey, as well as a grandson Forrester N. Grey.

Services to be held at National Cremation Society, 3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy., N. Fort Myers with visitation from 11 AM - 4pm. A memorial service will begin at 12pm. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Hope Hospice Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press on May 8, 2019
