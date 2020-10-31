John Edward (Jack) Barry
Bonita Springs - John Edward (Jack) Barry, 94, died at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, on October 23 from natural causes. While the death of our dad is a loss to family and friends, his life should be celebrated as he brought fun and joy to everyone he knew, the family said.
Born in 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa, Jack was the second son of six boys born to Joseph and Ellen (Egan) Barry. The family moved in 1930 to Chicago where Jack attended Our Lady of Lourdes and Transfiguration of Our Lord grammar schools. A 1944 graduate of St.Gregory High School, Jack played guard on the basketball team.
He entered the Army Air Corp later that year and was based in Nevada. While never leaving the US during WWII, he always joked that, as a belly-gunner in a B-17, he flew 47 missions over Las Vegas.
In 1950, Jack married Dolores Angela DuBrock at Queen of Angels parish in Chicago. They had five children and lived in Chicago until 1963 when they moved to suburban Morton Grove, Illinois. A huge sports fan, Jack's favorite teams were the White Sox and Notre Dame. He attended the first two games of the 1959 White Sox and Dodgers World Series, having called in sick each day.
Jack retired in 1986 after a 40-year career in the printing industry as a pressman and supervisor. He and Dolores traveled the US until early 1991 when Dolores was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away later that year.
He moved to Bonita Springs in 1996 where he had an active social life at the beach, playing bocce and attending parties and dinners. While he never remarried, he was fortunate to have had several lady friends with whom to share cocktails, dinner, travel (he loved island cruises, New Orleans and China) and companionship.
He is survived by his five children and their spouses: John and Tina of Dallas; Robert and Mary of Round Lake, Illinois; Nancy and Len Pawelski of Fort Myers; Ken and Debbie of Wheeling, Illinois; and Dan of Chicago. He also is survived by his brother Ray and sister-in-law Marge of Bonita Springs as well as his 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
His was a life well-lived; Jack will be missed. A celebration of life will be held next March in Florida for family and friends.
Memorial donations in Jack's honor may be made to the charity of your choice
.