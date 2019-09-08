|
John Frank McCullers III
Lehigh Acres - John Frank McCullers III was born on February 15, 1937 in Plant City, Florida. He passed away on August 29, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
He is survived by his son John Frank "Jeff" McCullers IV and his wife Dona Ainsley; his son Andrew McCullers and his wife Anita McCullers; his sister Diane Roberts and her husband Danny Roberts; his brother-in-law Ray Smith and his wife Bobbie Smith; his grandchildren Ainsley McCullers, Anna McCullers, John Frank McCullers V, and Lena McCullers; his nieces Sharon Lamb, Terri Douglas, Tami Davis, and Marilyn Patton; his nephews Tommy Smith, Jackie Smith, Robert Smith, and Troy Roberts; and his friend and companion Karen Riggs.
Preceding him in death was Elizabeth Kay McCullers, his beloved wife of 57 years. They had made their home in Kay's ancestral home of Estero, and lived there until they moved to Buckingham in 2005.
He made his living in the Florida traditions of agriculture and construction. Over the years, he built roads, operated heavy equipment, supervised dynamite crews, and drilled and inspected water wells. He grew citrus and raised goats.
His request was for no funeral or service, and the family will honor his wishes. His ashes will be joined with those of his wife Kay in a place special to them and their family.
Arrangements by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services in Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019