|
|
John Henry Waldock Sr.
Huron - January 13, 1929 - September 1, 2019
John "Jack" Henry Waldock Sr. 90, of Huron, passed away September 1, 2019 at his home.
Born January 13, 1929 in Sandusky. He was the son of William Alfred Leonard Waldock and Helen Ernestine Weier Waldock.
Jack graduated from The Ohio State University College of Agriculture.
Business ownership included Waldock Packing Company, Waldock Brokerage, Ohio Eastern Express and Selected Meat Company.
Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and founder of Lind-Waldock and Company
He is survived by his wife, Linda Rion-Waldock, and his 6 children, Rebecca Waldock of Huron, Elizabeth Waldock Houck of Arizona, Laura Waldock Hardy (Jerry "Jake Hardy) or Arizona, John Henry Waldock Jr. of Sandusky, Margot Waldock Leibenthal (Dr. John Liebenthal) of Sandusky, and Andrew Waldock of Sandusky. He is also survived by (12) grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in Sandusky, OH and Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory handled the arrangements.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 5, 2019