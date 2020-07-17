John J. Mack, Jr.
Estero - John James Mack passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Estero, Florida, on July 11, 2020, just shy of 77 years old, and still in hot pursuit of the ultimate grouper fish sandwich. A mystery of sorts… three quick breaths before diving into the next life. Maybe cardiac arrest, maybe a stroke. He would have wanted Matthew Scudder, famous fictional private detective from the imagination of Lawrence Block, on the case. John was born in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Anthony Hospital, and grew up on the West Side idolizing James Dean. He was the son of John "The Leaker" James Mack Sr. and Josephine Mary Mack (Butkus). Many like to say he was related to Chicago Bears legend, Dick Butkus, but with no real evidence. Another case for Matt Scudder. He graduated from Marshall High School and later attended DePaul University on scholarship before an "Animal House" style detour led him to instead graduate from Roosevelt University with a Bachelor's in Business Management. John got his professional start as a Store Manager at the legendary greater Chicagoland area grocery store empire, Jewel-Osco. While he had franchising aspirations with White Hen, John instead shifted his sights towards the real numbers game and became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). In 1972 he began a 32+ year career at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) beginning in Chicago. John entered management at the IRS in the early 1980s as manager of an elite audit examination group. His trailblazing style as a hands-on leader would become his trademark. It didn't take long for his talents to be recognized and he ascended to upper level IRS management. One of his first assignments in the mid-1980s was to take charge as Branch Chief of Review Staff to restructure and modernize the entire organization. Once a tax case came across his desk involving the infamous Spilotro brothers, (Anthony and Michael), from the Chicago mob, "The Outfit", who were later featured in the mafia movie classic, Casino. He politely declined. From there, John moved into one of the IRS's most prestigious positions as a manager in the Large Case Program, leading teams of auditors, specialists and attorneys to perform examinations of Fortune 500 Companies in Illinois. After literally becoming a modern-day Robin Hood, he retired in January 2005. Confidants, colleagues - and rivals too - found him thoughtful, calm, funny and always ready to step up. "He was one of those larger than life people that you always think will be here forever." He was a constant dreamer, remarkable storyteller, voracious reader, gonzo journalist aficionado, global traveler, green-thumbed gardener, foodie/chef extraordinaire, slicing-curse-infused golfer, occasional fisherman, life-long promoter of the family business on Maxwell Street and diehard Chicago sports fan who thanked all the gods of everything every day for Bryant to Rizzo, the final almighty out of the 2016 Chicago Cubs victory in the World Series to end all World Series. "Seriously, there's no need for another one", he would often say. John and beloved wife, Ginny, traveled the world and fell in love with the sea, the beach, and anything Tiki so they waited until Da Coach, Mike Ditka, and the Chicago Bears destroyed the New England Patriots in the 1985 Super Bowl to move their family from Bloomingdale, Illinois, to Johnsburg, Illinois, to eventually watch Michael Jordan and the superhuman Chicago Bulls win six championships and of course live on Pistakee Lake, boat the chain, party at Blarney's Island and have that beautiful lakeside view they always dreamed of. Upon retirement they took it to the next level moving to Estero, Florida, for the ultimate expression of fun, sun and runners of rum. John was a member of the Lion's Club, where he became President; the Ushers Club, where he became President; the Cub Scouts, where he became Den Leader and Pinewood Derby champion; the Knights of Columbus, where he became Knight. He also regularly volunteered for the AARP with tax support. He is survived by his loving wife and "Honey Bun", Virginia "Ginny" Mack (Michaels), whom he married in September 1968; adoring sons, James (Karin) Mack, Daniel (Lisa) Mack; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dylan and John; brother, Anthony (Ellen) Mack, sisters, Karoline Mack, Kathleen Mack, Kristine (Julien) Mack; brother, Steve (Chris) Mack, niece Emily Mack and many other relatives from the Mercer and Michaels families. To all he would give the following advice: "What's mine is yours and what's yours is yours," (give, don't take); "Nothing is easy", (accept the challenge); "Maximum effort, short amount of time", (work hard). He also had fond memories of his dogs: Lady, Goldie, Nugget, Milo, Capone and Pazi whom he fed under the table and basically let do whatever they wanted. John's final going-away party will begin with a memorial mass on Wednesday, July 22, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 19680 Cypress View Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33967. In lieu of flowers, donations or anything of the sort, the family encourages people to just send them a photo of themselves enjoying a steak or grouper, some good bread and a Special Export beer or Mai Tai cocktail in hand - or anything else John would have deemed appropriate.
.
