John L. Rushworth
Fort Myers - John (Jack) L. Rushworth Sr. passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers. Born in Porthcawl, Wales, Jack joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 17. During World War II he was stationed in England, Scotland, Norway, France, Egypt, India, and Germany before being honorably discharged in 1945. After the war, he attended London Burrough College for hospitality management and accounting. Seeking adventure, Jack traveled by steamer ship to the United States to visit relatives in Pennsylvania. In 1954, Jack made his way to Sanibel Island after being hired as the assistant manager at Casa Ybel Cottages. He met his wife-to-be Milbrey Buck Jenkins in January of 1955. They married in September of that same year and raised three children on Sanibel. Jack and Milbrey co-managed Casa Ybel, The Gulf View Inn on Captiva, and hotels in England and Tobago before settling at The Island Inn on Sanibel in the early 1960s. He became a U.S. citizen in the Bicentennial year of 1976. Jack took up gardening after his retirement in 1991. His fruits and vegetables were hot commodities among neighbors, friends, and family. Birding became an avid hobby which led Jack to become a volunteer at "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge as a docent and rover for many years. He also volunteered at the Sanibel Historical Village as part of the Hammerhead crew. He and Milbrey were regulars in the congregation at St. Michaels & All Angels Episcopal Church. In death, Jack follows his wife Milbrey who passed in 2006 as well as his brother Joseph, and his sister Joan. He is survived by his three children—Merrell, John Jr., Jennifer, and daughter-in-law Carol Rushworth. Jack is also survived by his three grandchildren—Lindsay, Scott, and John (Jack) Rushworth III, and his sister, Ann Zacarria. Jack was a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by us all. May he rest in peace in the light of the Lord.
A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to have a gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society or St. Michaels & All Angels Episcopal Church on Sanibel. Visit: www.kiserfh.com for an online memorial.
Published in The News-Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020