John Milton JackPisgah Forest, NC - Jack, John Milton, 84, passed away on July 11th, 2020 at his beloved log home in Pisgah Forest, NC. John was born in Kittanning, Pa to John Milton and Helen Bowers Jack, who were local merchants and longtime residents of the Pittsburgh suburb. He attended Grove City College, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Suzanne Winans Robert. They married in December 1957, in Mariemont, Ohio.He began his sales and marketing career the following summer. John's career involved a series of steps with different companies in the recognition business, having the family move regularly as he progressed to a pinnacle as the Senior VP of Business Incentives Worldwide, a Minneapolis based company, where he worked for 2 decades. He was a published author and recognized authority on Motivation and Human Behavior and holds 2 patents in the industry. John was a life-time member of Rotary International in both Ft. Myers Florida as well as Brevard, NC.JJ, as he was known to his family and friends, is survived by his children John Harold (Herky) and wife Susan of Midlothian, VA, Catherine Whitney (Carrie) and husband Mike Clary of Pisgah Forest, NC, Andrew Robert Jack of Hendersonville, NC, as well 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that remembrances be sent in the form of a donation to the North Transylvania Fire & Rescue at 5299 Asheville Highway in Pisgah Forest, NC 28768.Private services will be held at a later date.