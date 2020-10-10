John S. KingFt. Myers Beach - John S. King of Ft. Myers Beach, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 peacefully at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the predeceased Kathryne (Kappy) King. Loving Father to John Alexander (Nina), Allen (Diana) and Brian. Cherished Grandfather to Kyle & Brandon King and Juliana & James King. Beloved Brother to Patricia Mayfield, Beloved Uncle to Lee Mayfield(Kendra) and Naomi Stark (Steve). Beloved Brother-in-law to predeceased Jim Alexander (Charlotte) and Beloved Uncle to the Alexander family.John Swanson King born February 25, 1935 to parents Naomi Swanson King and John Wesley King-an elementary school principal in Cairo Georgia. As a Boy Scout he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Emory University where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He graduated in May 1957, married his college sweetheart (Kappy Alexander) in June and enlisted in the US Navy Officer Training Flight School in July. After graduation he was stationed in California and flew missions over the Pacific Ocean. After completing his tour in the navy John became a pilot for Eastern Airlines and relocated to Miami Florida.John King was a pilot for Eastern Airlines and at age 57 Eastern went bankrupt. Then a health setback ended his flying career.John launched his company Hospitality Staffing Solutions Inc. (HHS) soon after. In 2010 the Kings sold their Atlanta-based business and the proceeds opened doors to help others.John and Kappy met people who were laying the groundwork for launching the Hope Clubhouse in Fort Myers - they were part of the team of founding directors to create The Hope Clubhouse, an organization that provides a community of support for those living with mental illness, a cause near and dear to their hearts. The Southwest Florida Community Foundation will oversee the John S. and Kathryne A. King Fund to help others in the community. The Kings donated the building to open the Hope Clubhouse in 2007at 3602 Broadway Ave., in Fort Myers, Florida.After the business was sold, John enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, fishing with his kids and grandkids. John loved his family. His generosity was truly from his heart. He loved to take his whole family on vacation.John was also generous a supporter of the Missions at their First Assemblies Church in Ft. Myers and gave generously to build churches around the world.A Private Service was held with the immediate family only due to the Covid19 epidemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to:The Hope Clubhouse of Southwest Florida3602 Broadway Ave.Fort Myers, Florida 33901The Hope Clubhouse is a charity with a community of people who are working toward a common goal of supporting persons living with the effects of mental illness. The Clubhouse is a healing and mentoring environment for persons who have had their lives drastically disrupted by mental illness and need the support of others who believe that recovery is possible!