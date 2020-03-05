Services
John S. Sadowski M.D.


1933 - 2020
John S. Sadowski M.D. Obituary
John S. Sadowski, MD

Fort Myers - John S. Sadowski, MD, of Fort Myers, FL, previously of Suffern, NY, entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2020, surrounded by loving family. John "Jack" was born May 26, 1933 in Boston, MA, to Stella and John Sadowski. He graduated from Boston Latin School and Boston College, then moved to New York City to attend New York Medical College. He completed his internship and residency before serving as a captain in the United States Army.

Jack practiced medicine for over 50 years. He said it was not just a job; it was his calling. He was a volunteer doctor at Letchworth Village for years. He completed an MBA while working full time as a physician and served as Vice President of Medical Affairs at Good Samaritan Hospital while continuing to practice medicine. Jack enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, scuba diving, skiing, opera, cooking, and sipping fine wine.

Jack is survived by his wife, Regina; children, John and his wife Julie, Susan and her husband Jim Kurpick, Stefan and his wife Neomi; grandchildren, Alix and Michael Sadowski, Nicholas, Sarah and Stefan Kurpick; brother, Richard and his wife Gail of Osprey, FL; cousin, Krystyna O'Connor of Brighton, MA; and many dear friends. Predeceased by his first wife, Doris H. Sadowski.

A service and interment will be held at 11:30 am, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. In Jack's memory, please consider making a donation to Southwest Florida Symphony (8290 College Pkwy, Ste. 103, Fort Myers, FL 33919) or the Fort Myers Community Concert Assn. (PO Box 606, Fort Myers, FL 33902).
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
