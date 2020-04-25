|
|
John Stewart Slavens
Fort Myers Beach - John Stewart Slavens, 93, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Known for his devotion to family, kindness, generosity, quick wit and passion for University of Michigan football, John was formerly of Pleasant Ridge, MI and had been a Fort Myers Beach resident since 1990. He enjoyed spending summers in the lake region of Petoskey, MI. John was born March 22, 1927 in Detroit, MI, the son of Samuel Jacob and Ruth Leota (nee Senff) Slavens.
In 1945, John enlisted in the Army Air Corps while at Lincoln High School, Ferndale, MI, where he was valedictorian. After graduation, he was stationed outside of Nuremberg, Germany and became Assistant Manager of Enlisted Soldiers. Upon discharge, John attended the University of Michigan where he received a BA and a law degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Mae Correll in 1950. They settled in Pleasant Ridge, MI, raising their three children, David, Janet and Sandra, in the same house that John grew up in. John served as City Commissioner as well as City Attorney of Pleasant Ridge.
John joined a law practice in the Fisher Building in Detroit, MI after receiving his JD. He then opened his own law firm, Hayward & Slavens, in Royal Oak, MI where he remained in private practice until he moved to trust law at a Royal Oak bank.
Always ready for an adventure, John and Ginny vacationed in Africa, Europe, Australia and Canada. John was proud to say he had stepped foot in all 50 states. He had an unusual hobby of visiting college campuses along the way. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, John and Ginny took the whole family to a Colorado dude ranch.
John was a member of Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church, Fort Myers Beach where he was a Deacon and volunteered serving up breakfasts to the homeless. He also volunteered as a tour guide at ECHO in N. Fort Myers, an agency that trains small-scale farmers worldwide.
John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Mae (nee Correll) Slavens; his three beloved children, David Slavens of Fort Myers Beach, FL, Janet (Brian) McPheely of Duluth, GA and Sandra (John) Coots of Darien, CT and Naples, FL; seven cherished grandchildren; and two treasured great grandchildren.
A celebration of John's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , a disease that afflicts John's beloved Ginny; ECHO, 17391 Durrance Road, N. Fort Myers, FL 33917 or University of Michigan Law School, 3003 S. State St #9000, Ann Arbor, MI 48109.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020