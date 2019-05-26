|
|
John Upsall Hill
Eufaula, AL - John Upsall Hill died peacefully on May 18, 2019 in Eufaula, Alabama at the age of 79, surrounded by family.
John was born in Fort Myers on October 26, 1939 to James M. Hill, III and Jean Upsall Hill. John and his older brother Jim were raised on the banks of the Caloosahatchee and were active in the community throughout their youth. John graduated from The Choate School in Connecticut and attended The University of Virginia. Leveraging his creativity, humor and flair for the dramatic, John returned to Fort Myers and embarked on a career in advertising. He married Barbara Anderson Hill of Fort Myers Beach with whom he had three children. They were married for 28 years. John and his family lived in Miami, FL for over a decade before returning to Lee County (Sanibel Island) in 1976 where he began a new career in interval ownership with Captran Resorts and Mariner Properties. John later achieved great satisfaction on the water as a commercial fisherman and owner of Blackjack Marine Towing & Salvage. John eventually retired to Eufaula, AL where he lived nearby his youngest son Sam.
John enjoyed many personal and professional friendships in the Lee County area. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and hunting in the Big Cypress, Devil's Garden, as well as boating in local waters. He was known for his unique combination of acerbic wit, charm and an occasionally "snarly" disposition. John is survived by his children Kevin Hill (Janice); Kristina Hill McDonough (Philip); Sam Hill (Jennifer); his grandchildren Jessica, Eric, Travis, Fletcher, Spencer and Jack; his brother James M. Hill IV (Sally); and his niece and nephew Brandon and Jamie.
A family celebration of John's life will be held in Ft. Myers this fall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation
(https://your.nwtf.org/donate)
Published in The News-Press on May 26, 2019