St Hilary's Episcopal Church
5011 McGregor Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33901
John V. "Jack" Fors

John V. "Jack" Fors Obituary
John "Jack" V. Fors

Fort Myers - John "Jack" V. Fors, 82, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Hilary Episcopal Church 5011 FL-867 Fort Myers, FL 33901. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30AM to 11:00AM, with the funeral service at 11:00AM, followed by a reception at the Fors home. Interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30AM with military honors. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to view the online tribute.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
