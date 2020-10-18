John V. Guigon



John V. Guigon passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 90. He had been a resident of Florida since 1991. John was born on December 4th 1929 in New York City. His parents were the late Felix & Helena Blinsky Guigon. John is survived by his loving Wife and Life Partner of 51 years, Dorothy, and their pet Havanese, Sir Spencer. He will be missed by his many friends and associates throughout the years, and his more recent friends at The Terraces at Bonita Springs.



John graduated Magna Cum Laude from St John's University in New York where he received his BA/LLB degree. He then attended New York University Graduate School of Law as a teaching / research fellow. John spent thirty-seven years in the practice of private and corporate law. After his association with a New York City firm he worked in corporate law with Merck & Schering Plough. In 1979 he was appointed Vice President and General Counsel of Schering-Plough, retiring in 1991. In 1988 he was appointed by New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean, as one of a three-member commission to review and critique New Jersey corporation law.



He was a Member of the Board of Trustees, Jersey State College 1983-1991, the last two years serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee. He served on the Board of Trustees and Endowment Board of the East Orange General Hospital. He served six years on Board of Governors of Rarity Valley Country Club, five years as Board Member of Guardian Ad Litem Advisory Board of Lee County, President of Guardian Ad Litem Board for two years, six years as Board Member and Secretary of Fiddlesticks Country Club and was a Foundation Board Member of Florida Gulf Coast University from 1998-2006.



John was an avid golfer throughout his lifetime, and most of all a loyal, and longtime fan of both the New York Yankees, and New York Giants. He will greatly miss being a fan of the FGCU's Basketball Teams.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday, November 4th 2020 at 10:00am at St Leo The Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.



Donations in John's memory may be made to: The Terraces at Bonita Springs Foundation, Associate Assistance Fund, 26455 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134, or the Florida Gulf Coast University, Guigon Scholarship Fund by calling the FGCU Development Office 239-590-7638.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store