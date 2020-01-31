|
John William Hammer
Lehigh Acres - John William Hammer, 83, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on January 26, 2020 at Hope Hospice. He was born on January 27, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Francis and Florence (Eastman) Hammer. John was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and he worked as a National Sales Manager in the Food Industry his entire career in Puerto Rico, Illinois and Florida. John was twice past Exalted Ruler for the (former) Elks Lodge 2602 in Lehigh and a Past District Deputy of South SW Florida Elks and was a member of the American Legion Post 323. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends and was an avid Chicago Sports fan. John is survived by his loving wife of 61years, Marlene (Abrahamson) Hammer, whom he married on August 30,1958 in Chicago; his son, Michael (Elaine) Hammer of Wooster, OH; his daughter, Laura (Ali) Zeeb of Ft. Myers, FL; his son, Jake Hammer of Cape Coral, FL; his 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Mary (Dudash) Hammer. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John to the Harry Anna Trust, c/o Ft Myers Elks, 2180 W. 1st St, Unit 320, Ft Myers, FL 33901. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at a later date at the Ft. Myers Elks Lodge 1288. For online condolences, please visit https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/john-hammer/. Arrangements are under the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020