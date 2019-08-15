|
|
Johnie Pigford
Fort Myers - Johnie Pigford, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. He was born May 8, 1953 in the Village of Bath, New York to the late Clifford Pigford and Maggie Pigford. Johnie attended the public schools of Lee County and graduated in 1971 from the Gwynne Center. After graduation he moved to Atlanta, Georgia. While there he was employed as a Culinary Chef at North Side Hospital for 38 years, until his retirement. Following retirement, he returned to Fort Myers to be with his family. He is survived by his mother: Maggie Hamilton; two daughters: Chauncy Washington & RoNeeka P. Hill (Richard); Grand Son: Chance Hunter; Stepson: Ejay Register, Brothers: Tommy Rouse (Cecilia), Locust Grove, Ga., Clifford & Antarr Pigford. Sisters: Marjorie Howell Quartey (Ramsey) Fort Myers, FL, Mollie Pigford Chaney, West Palm Beach, FL; Marilyn Pigford Savage (Sterling); Mazilene Pigford Woody (Jerome); Lakesha Pigford. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and loving friends whose lives he touched. His Memorial Service will be held at St. John First Missionary Baptist Church 2044 Brown Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916 on August 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 15, 2019