Jonathan Kent LeBailly, 45, of Fort Myers, passed away on May 1st, 2020, after a long and unsuccessful struggle with addiction. His loss will be forever felt by his son, Riley, his sister Nicole-LeBailly-Thompson (Dan), his 3 neices and 2 nephews, aunts, uncle and many cousins. Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents, Kent and Rosemary LeBailly.
As is, sadly, so often the case, Jon's family, friends, and life blessings were not enough to overcome the destructive and repeated pull of his addiction. Despite many attempts, he was unable to beat this devastating disease, and it ended his life all too soon.
Contributions in Jonathan's memory can be made to the David Lawrence Center for Behavioral Health, Main Campus, 6075 Bathey Lane, Naples, Florida 34116.
Published in The News-Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020