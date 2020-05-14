Services
Fuller Brothers Funeral Home Inc
3125 W Atlantic Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
954-366-3758
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan LeBailly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Kent LeBailly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Kent LeBailly Obituary
Jonathan Kent LeBailly, 45, of Fort Myers, passed away on May 1st, 2020, after a long and unsuccessful struggle with addiction. His loss will be forever felt by his son, Riley, his sister Nicole-LeBailly-Thompson (Dan), his 3 neices and 2 nephews, aunts, uncle and many cousins. Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents, Kent and Rosemary LeBailly.

As is, sadly, so often the case, Jon's family, friends, and life blessings were not enough to overcome the destructive and repeated pull of his addiction. Despite many attempts, he was unable to beat this devastating disease, and it ended his life all too soon.

Contributions in Jonathan's memory can be made to the David Lawrence Center for Behavioral Health, Main Campus, 6075 Bathey Lane, Naples, Florida 34116.
Published in The News-Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -