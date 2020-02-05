Services
Joseph Adams Gilligan

Hendersonville - Mr. Joseph Adams Gilligan, age 73, of Hendersonville, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1946 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late John William and Ila Maude Gilligan. He was a retired Yacht Broker.

Joe, also known as JoJo, by his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being on the water and cruising with his wife, Treva, who he was married to for 34 years. He also loved airplanes and flying (was a licensed pilot in his youth) and watching and attending NASCAR races. Joe was a kind hearted, loving person who was always there for his family and friends and will be truly missed.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mrs. Treva Flowers Gilligan; children, Leanna (Mike) Matheny and Jonathan (Joanna) Gilligan; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Hudson, Emily Hudson, Jon William Gilligan; and his faithful companions, Skipper and Turbo.

There will be a celebration of life on February 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 at 135 Bay Drive in Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. In lieu of flower donation will be accepted in his memory to the Cedar Creek Church by the Lake 3581 Benders Ferry Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.

Published in The News-Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
