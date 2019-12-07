|
Joseph Anthony Testa, M.D.
Fort Myers - Joseph Anthony Testa, M.D. of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Dr. Testa was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on May 27, 1940, the proud son of Rose (Prioletto) and Joseph A. Testa. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1962 from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and thereafter attended Loyola Medical School and graduated in 1966 as a Medical Doctor. Dr. Testa then joined the United States Navy and was an active-duty Flight Surgeon until the conclusion of his service in 1971. He then settled in Jeannette, Pennsylvania and operated a medical practice through 1997 when he relocated to Southwest Florida and became a partner at Physicians Primary Care until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Lee County Medical Society and a supporter of many causes for the benefit of veterans and their families.
Dr. Testa leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife Patricia (DeNezza) Testa; sons Patrick, Shannon (Wendy), Joseph (Connie) and Jeffrey (Leanne); two grandchildren; a niece and two nephews; sister Kathy Gregor (Dr. Richard Gregor) and sisters-in-law Amy Testa and Joanne DeNezza. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom Testa.
A Memorial Service for Dr. Testa will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. Friends are encouraged to join the family for Visitation for an hour preceding this ceremony beginning at 1:00 PM also inside the funeral home chapel. At the conclusion of these ceremonies, Military Honors will be provided by the Honor Guard for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019