In Loving Memory Of
Joseph W Fedeson
May 10, 2019
Joseph W. Fedeson died May 10th, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was predeceased by his wife Audrey and son-in law Bruce McIntyre. Joe is survived by his daughter Becky and son-in-law Paul Schmidt. He is also survived by his wife Sami.
He was a wood-working craftsman with "old school" talents that are not found much anymore.
We would like to thank the Cape Coral VA Clinic, the nurses (especially Lisa and Amber) of the 2nd floor ICU at Cape Coral Hospital and also Hope Hospice for their brief but wonderful care.
No service are planned.
We love you, Dad. We will keep you forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.
Published in The News-Press from May 28 to May 29, 2019