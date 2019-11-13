|
Joseph Hector Letourneau III
Sanibel - 1945-2019
Joseph Hector Letourneau III, 74, of Sanibel, FL died on November 8, 2019, at Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers, FL, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Joe was born on August 17, 1945, in Trenton, NJ to Joseph H. Letourneau, Jr. of Salem, MA and Lillian (Fourgere) Letourneau of Havre Boucher, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Salem, MA, and graduated from Norwich University in VT with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he served in the Army for two years as a First Lieutenant. He worked as an engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, and then at the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darla Jo (White) Letourneau, Sanibel, FL., and two sons: Justin and wife Sandi, Lakewood Ranch, FL; and Josh and wife Jessica, Matthews, NC. He is survived by three grandchildren: Aiden, Olivia, and Ava. He is also survived by two sisters, Cecilia Kawczynski (and husband Eddie), and Carol Carter, both of Salem, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Letourneau.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Sanibel Community House, located at 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL.
The family extends a special thanks to the Advanced Prostate Cancer Institute (Charlottesville, VA); Florida Cancer Specialists of Fort Myers; Hope Hospice of Fort Myers; and Patient Advocate Jan Manarite; all who enabled him to live a longer life of quality.
Contributions to his memory may be made to Cancer ABCs at www.Cancerabcs.org or mail to 315 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (in support of Jan Manarite's Patient Advocate work); and to Hope Hospice at https://donate.hopehcs.org/or mail to 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
