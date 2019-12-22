Resources
Joseph (Joey) Mazzocchi

January 9, 1946 - October 29, 2019

I am grateful to all who attended my brother's wake. Thank you to those who sent flowers, mass cards, cards of sympathy and gifts of comfort. I appreciate your knowing how close he and I were in our lives. I grew up as his protector and recently he became mine. May his work ethic, his generosity, his love of cooking and fishing along with his sense of humor be remembered always.

His Loving Sister,

Corinne Mazzocchi Rinaldi
Published in The News-Press on Dec. 22, 2019
