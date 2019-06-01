|
|
Joseph P. Johnson
Fort Myers - Joseph P. Johnson, 64, of Fort Myers, FL passed away in the line of duty on May 30th, 2019 while serving as a Lieutenant for the Seminole Police Department. Joe was born in Fort Myers, FL in 1954. He graduated from Naples High before receiving his Associates Degree at Florida Southwestern University. Joe joined the United States Army where he proudly served in the Vietnam War overseas. Joe spent his lifetime serving communities working as a Law Enforcement Officer. He started his career serving the citizens of Collier County with the Collier County Sheriff's Office where he retired as a Lieutenant after 26 years of dedicated service. Joe then went on to join the Hendry County Sheriff's Office as a Captain before joining the Seminole Police Department where he served for 10 years.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Nadereh; two children, Ariana and Cara; three grandchildren; three siblings, Maggie, Grady, and Jeanette; and several nephews and nieces; he will also be remembered by his numerous close friends and fellow officers.
Please visit www.HodgesNaplesMG.com for service information when it is released.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's honor to The Children's Network of Southwest Florida (www.childnetswfl.org).
Published in The News-Press from June 1 to June 5, 2019