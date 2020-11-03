Joseph Semel Jr.
Fort Myers - Joseph "Joe" Semel, Jr., died Thursday, October 28, 2020, peacefully at his Florida home.
Born March 6, 1935 in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ann (Tonkol) Semel.
He was a lifelong member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, attending grade school there, serving as an altar boy, singing in the choir, serving on the church council, as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Joe graduated from Zelienople High School in 1953, where he lettered in football. Early jobs included working for The Strand Theater, Jim's Auto Body, Ammon's and KC's Bakery and Isaly's, all located in his beloved hometown of Zelienople.
He studied business at PITT University and in 1955 began a successful career at Billco Motors, ultimately becoming the dealer. While in the auto business, Joe served on the boards of the Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association and the Pennsylvania Automobile Dealers Association and was awarded the Time Magazine Dealer of the Year Award representing Pennsylvania in 1990.
Following his retirement, Joe became active in his community by serving on the Zelienople Area Public Library Board, the Boy Scouts Council, the Zelienople Planning Commission and the Lions Club. He also became an avid golfer and was always perfecting his swing. He loved spending time with family and friends, and often celebrated special occasions with a personal poem that he would write. Joe's appetite for learning new things was insatiable and he was always ready for a healthy debate.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 66 years, Evelyn: his three children, Terry (Semel) Rose and her spouse, Fred, of Sewickley, PA, Gregg Semel and his spouse, Jen, of Zelienople, PA, and Stacy Semel Bates of Fort Myers Beach, FL: his five granddaughters, Heather Bartley, Tara Walchesky, Sheena Smith, Ann Semel and Audrey Semel; five great-grandchildren, and his two sisters, Kay Harpel and Margaret Girdwood.
He will be laid to rest privately by his immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated by the family to the Zelienople Community Park, Zelienople Area Public Library and Senior Friendship Centers of Lee County.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
