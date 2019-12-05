|
Joshua Robert Asmodeo
Bonita Springs - Joshua Robert Asmodeo, 19, of Bonita Springs, FL died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. Josh was lifelong resident of Bonita Springs. He was born March 17, 2000 in Fort Myers, FL a son of John and Marcy (Gale) Asmodeo.
Josh was currently working with his parents at their family business, Blind & Drapery Gallery. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and PlayStation gamer but most important to him was his family and friends.
Survivors include his beloved parents, John and Marcy Asmodeo; loving sister and brother-in-law, Marianna and Austin Bevins; brother, John Asmodeo; maternal grandmother, Marion Gale; and adored nieces, Ryleigh and Kathryn Bevins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mario and Anne Marie Asmodeo; and maternal grandfather, David Gale.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A memorial ride to honor Josh will be held on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 AM at the Sunoco Gas Station, 27990 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134, all are welcome to join. The ride will conclude at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM.
