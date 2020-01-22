Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Joy Edythe Plante


1931 - 2020
Fort Myers - Joy Edythe Plante, 88 of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The daughter of Louis and Gunhild (Granfors) Barber, born November 14, 1931 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Joy graduated from Commerce High School and Salter Secretarial School in Worcester, MA. She met and married Richard (Dick) N. Plante in 1954. As co-owner of Plante's Auto Body, she handled business finances and family responsibilities until their retirement in 1985.

Her retirement years were she spent with family and friends on cruise and casino trips, card games, and shuffleboard with her friends in the Thunderbird Retirement Community of Fort Myers, Florida.

She is predeceased in death by her husband of 62 years Richard N Plante. She is survived by her three daughters, Darlene Wolcott of Charlton, MA, Denise Burnham of Conroe, TX and Nadine Morancy of Spencer, MA and five Grandchildren and two Great-grandchildren.

Services will be held May 30th in Spencer, MA and internment will be at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, Massachusetts
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
