Joyce Hart Clemons
Fort Myers - Joyce Hart Clemons died peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Fort Myers on July 9, 1928, she was the youngest of Walter and Dallie Rudd Presley's ten children, all of whom have predeceased her.
Joyce graduated from Fort Myers High School in 1946 and married her long-time sweetheart, Thomas Hilton Hart, on April 25 the following year. Together, Joyce and Tom raised three adoring children: Thomas B. Hart, Joy Hart Wilson and Jon Anne Hart. Her husband, Tom, died in 1998.
A few years after Tom's passing, Joyce married Norman F. Clemons, long-time family friend, who had recently lost his own spouse, Nell. Joyce and Norman comforted and supported each other over their nearly 18 years together. To the delight of all they brought together two large and caring families with deep roots in Lee County.
Joyce was a devoted wife and homemaker and always, a doting Mother and Grandmother. She also found time to serve her First Methodist Church with many years as an active member of the Altar Guild. She also enjoyed playing golf as a member of Cypress Lake Country Club and especially loved playing cards with her large circle of good friends. While she preferred being home and close to her family, she was pleased to travel extensively with both of her husbands.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory: son Tom and wife, Jan; daughter Joy; daughter Jon Anne; grandchildren: Lee Hart (Nikki), Jena Hart, Edgar "Trey" Wilson III (Vonna) and Patrick Wilson, along with her great grandchildren and extended Hart and Presley families all of whom she loved and enjoyed. Joyce also leaves behind the much-loved family of her late husband Norman Clemons, including his sister Marie Waggoner and his children: Gloria Hagen (Warren); Dennis Clemons (Fonda); Pamela Lear (Steven), and Norma Pennington (David),and all of their extended families.
A Funeral Service for Joyce will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. and the family will welcome visitors at 3 p.m. at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907. Tel. No. 239 936-0555. Please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com to sign Joyce's guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 25, 2019