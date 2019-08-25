|
|
Joyce Irene Coppens
- - Joyce Irene Prickett Coppens, 82, passed away Tuesday evening, August 20th at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born July 11, 1937 at Mishawaka's St. Joseph's Hospital to Ward and Margaret Prickett. She graduated from Mishawaka High School and married Richard H. Coppens, also a Mishawaka High School graduate on December 31, 1954.
She is survived by her son Randy Coppens (Gail), from St. Petersburg, FL, and son Ryan Coppens, from Jacksonville, FL. She also had two grandsons, Ryan and Evan; five great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Alyssa, Donovan, Bella and Winter; several nephews and a niece, as well as her companion, her cat, Mindy.
She is pre-deceased by her father, Ward D. Prickett, her mother, Margaret H. Prickett, her older sister M. Carolyn Prickett Gutman, her brother in-law Phillip E. Gutman Sr., and her younger sister Marilyn K. Prickett Ellsasser.
Joyce had extraordinary work ethic and owned several businesses throughout her lifetime. While in Fort Myers she started Artfelt Designs, an artisan gift shop that she owned and operated with friend Dino Phillips. Joyce also spent many years working for Expo Marketing as a sales and customer service representative.
She liked to travel, was especially fond of going to the movies and really loved the cats she adopted over the years.
Joyce will be cremated and her ashes will be buried on her parent's graves in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 25, 2019