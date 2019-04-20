Services
Bonita Springs - Joyce L. Markby, 89, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Centralia, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 21, 1929 the daughter of Winfred and Hazel (Ervin) Mangrum in Chicago, Illinois. She married the love of her life Waldon "Wally" Markby on March 27, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Irvin Macz Funeral Homes in Centralia, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Joyce may be shared with the family by visiting www.maczfuneralhomes.com and/or on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 20, 2019
