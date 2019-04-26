Joyce Plenge Parker



Fort Myers - Joyce Plenge was born in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Lorraine Plenge and was the oldest of their four children. She was high school valedictorian and graduated with highest honors from college. She met her best friend Betty's brother in college and after graduation married Joseph E. Parker on Aug. 25, 1949. They had five children between 1951 and 1956.



Her passions were studying the Bible, following Christ, caring for her family and teaching. She was loved as a sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and by the thousands of students she taught over many years. The family moved to Clearwater in 1957 and starting in 1961 Joyce taught at Oak Grove Junior High until the 9th grade was moved to Clearwater Senior High where she taught English, History and a class of "Bible as History". In addition to raising five kids and being a school teacher (constantly grading English papers at night), she always taught High School or Adult Bible Study in her church. She was an active member in Skycrest Baptist and then Calvary Baptist in Clearwater until 1990 when she retired from public school teaching and moved to Fort Myers. She taught Bible Study at First Baptist, Covenant Presbyterian and New Hope Presbyterian Church until she was well into her 80's.



Joyce graduated to heaven on Easter Sunday, April 21st, no doubt met by her Lord Jesus, her youngest brother Lynn and many loved ones. She is survived by her brothers Bob (Kathey) Plenge, Martin (Carol) Plenge, her five children, Gayle (Chris) Bundschu, Joel (Mary K) Parker, Paul (Anne) Parker, Bill (Kathy) Parker, Sarah (Terry) Huge, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Her Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, April 27th at 11 AM in New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Rd., Ft. Myers, FL 33966. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Building Fund of New Hope Presbyterian Church in her honor. Published in The News-Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019